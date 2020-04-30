LOS FELIZ—Homeowners and realtors throughout Los Angeles and California are responding to the new changes in the real estate market due to the Coronavirus, which has led to stopping in-person operations.

The California Association of Realtors (CAR) recently opened a COVID-19 Relief Hotline to help with this issue.

According to CAR, all clients and realtors must cease all in-person interaction including marketing, sales activity, showings, open houses, and property inspections. Even though in California, the real estate business is considered essential, CAR is taking careful measures.

In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, emergency orders from Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti and California Governor Gavin Newsom have considered the real estate industry essential. Changes have been made from CAR and with the National Association of Realtors to keep operations virtual, even if realtor business is considered essential in one’s state.

According to Los Feliz Ledger, NAR Chief Economist Lawrence Yun stated that there will be a strong rebound in the real estate market once the ban on the quarantine is lifted.

The CAR COVID Relief Hotline provides members with assistance on applying for financial assistance and is helping navigate during the pandemic. The hotline will expand its hours through Friday, May 1 from hours of 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. to assist with the launch of the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance applications.