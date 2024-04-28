HOLLYWOOD- Who doesn’t like Rebel Wilson? The accent is from Australia, and she’s been in the business for a long time. Her first gig was on Australian’s TV show called Burke’s Backyard, which ran for 17 years from 1987. Finding fame for Rebel was not easy, she was rejected five times from Australia’s National Institute of Dramatic Art, according to published reports. When she finally arrived in Hollywood, Wilson auditioned for almost 30 screen roles before being cast in Bridesmaids- a 2011 comedy blockbuster that made her a household name. She had originally auditioned to play Melissa McCarthy’s character, but film-makers decided to add her to the script as a second room-mate alongside British comedian Matt Lucas.

She was cast as the plus-size funny character in several Hollywood hits. The Australian actress became widely adored by fans for playing roles like “Fat Amy” in Pitch Perfect, a movie franchise starting in 2012 in which she starred as a hilarious and eccentric member in the Bellas singing group. By the end of 2019, Wilson had one of the most financially successful years of her life, earning more than $20 million for Pitch Perfect 3, Isn’t It Romantic and The Hustle-Hollywood movies in which she played very similar characters. It was in 2020, that Rebel decided to get healthy. Apparantly, her agency wanted her plus-size because they received hundreds of thousands of dollars in commission for each film, where she played the funny plus-sized girl. Yes, Wilson started her journey and shed 80 pounds and shared her physical transformation online, often opening up about past problems with binge eating. She said losing weight showed her how powerful stereotypes still are when some people claimed she could no longer be funny as a slimmer, healthier person. The lifestyle change was prompted by doctors who said it would help her chances with fertility treatment.

It was at the tender age of 20, that Wilson was diagnosed with polycystic ovary syndrome, which can lead as many know to difficulties with getting pregnant. She reportedly went through several rounds of treatment before deciding to use a surrogate to carry her baby. Her first child Royce was born in 2022. Rebel is engaged to girlfriend Ramona Agruma. The actress proposed to Ramona, a fashion and jewelry designer, at Disneyland in 2023. The pair were introduced through a mutual friend an started an “old-fashioned” texting and messaging relationship before they met in person.

In her new book, Rebel Rising, the star has spoken about being a “late bloomer” and losing her virginity at 35. It was in the 2022 movie The Almond and the Seahorse that Wilson first kissed a woman, co-actress Charlotte Gainsbourg. Her book, Rebel Rising is a memoir about Wilson’s sexually, weight and fertility. It made headlines when the US version was released because it contained allegations against Borat star Sacha Baron Cohen, who Wilson starred alongside in the 2016 film Grimsby, known as the Brothers Grimsby in the US. Rebel played Dawn, the girlfriend of Baron Cohen’s character Nobby, a football fan who gets drawn into the world of his super-spy brother. When her book Rebel Rising was announced last year, Wilson said the book was “like me sitting down telling my deepest, darkest secrets to a friend…. With some laughs along the way of course.”

Rose’s Scoop: Rebel Rising can be bought on Amazon for an estimated $21.00 before tax. Any platform, like Barnes and Noble carries it as well! Great read! Rebel Rising is a treat for many, especially plus-size women that can relate, it’s like sitting opposite her with a glass of Chardonnay wine. It’s an honest open book that gives an inside look at the actress and human being. After all, actor’s are like us, the only difference is that they have millions to lavish on things that we can only dream about! Some more conservative than others.