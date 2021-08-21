CALIFORNIA—On Thursday, August 19, the California Republican Party (CAGOP) announced that the ballots to vote to recall Governor Gavin Newsom have been mailed and should be delivered sometime this week.

Section 2 of the ballot shows potential candidates that would succeed Gavin Newsom if he is recalled.

A majority vote is required in question one for the Governor to be recalled.

There are 46 contenders vying for the gubernatorial seat, 24 of which are Republicans. There are 6 Republicans and one Democrat that are currently getting the most media attention. Those names are listed below.

Republicans Democrats

Larry Elder Kevin Paffrath

Kevin Faulconer

Ted Gaines

Caitlyn Jenner

Kevin Kiley

California Republican Party Chairwoman, Jessica Milan Patterson, issued the following statement:

“Every Republican candidate demonstrated that they are ready to clean up California and make it the Golden State once again. Gavin Newsom’s California includes raging wildfires, a crippling drought, a broken unemployment department and surging crime. Voters are ready for change and a new leader who will put the needs of their families before any political agenda. Californians have suffered because of Newsom’s incompetence and will put our state back on track by recalling the worst governor in California history on September 14.”

Reports indicate that organizers of the Recall campaign collected 2.1 million signatures by the March 17 deadline in order to continue with their effort. The effort began over Newsom’s response to the pandemic and the reported lack of response to California’s homelessness.

The following information came directly from Ballotpedia:

“The secretary of state’s office found 1,719,943 signatures were valid – more than the 1,495,970 necessary to trigger a recall election. Voters who signed the petition had until June 8 to request removal from the petition. Forty-three signatures were removed, leaving 1,719,900 valid signatures on the petitions.”

August 30, is the last day to register to vote. Any individual who would like to have a say in whether Governor Newsom is recalled or not, must register to vote by August 30.