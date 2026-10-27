BEVERLY HILLS—On October 27, at approximately 7:00 a.m., federal agents from the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) raided billionaire and former gubernatorial candidate, Stephen Cloobeck’s mansion located near Benedict Canyon Drive on Roxbury Drive. This raid was executed in connection with an ongoing criminal investigation of former U.S. Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA).

Cloobeck, a wealthy developer, and founder of Diamond Resorts International, was a longtime financial supporter of Eric Swalwell’s political campaign. At one time, the developer allowed Swalwell to stay at his Beverly Hills estate.

In April, Cloobeck made a public statement regarding his relationship with Swalwell. “I am no longer associated with that man…,” Cloobeck stated.

On August 15, Federal agents seized Swalwell’s electronic devices at the San Francisco International Airport. On Sunday, August 16, Federal Agents executed a search warrant at Swalwell’s Washington D.C. home.

These actions are part of a federal probe into multiple allegations of sexual misconduct, sexual assault and rape against former California Rep. Swalwell.

The former Congressman is under investigation in both New York and California. According to reports, a former staffer accused Swalwell of sexual assault at a charity gala they attended in New York City in 2019.

New York District Attorney Alvin Bragg launched an investigation into the allegations, urging additional survivors/victims/witnesses to contact New York’s Special Victim’s Division.

In addition, model and fashion software company owner, Lonna Drewes publicly accused Swalwell of drugging her and assaulting her in a California hotel room in 2018.

Multiple reports indicate that the former Rep. faces allegations from at least four to six women, some of whom accused him of sexual abuse during times when the victim(s) was too intoxicated to consent.

Other allegations involve unsolicited explicit messages; pornographic images sent to them. Some allegations included sexual harassment and nonconsensual touching.

Swalwell suspended his campaign last April. On April 12, Swalwell posted the following message on his X account.

“I am suspending my campaign for Governor. To my family, staff, friends and supporters, I am deeply sorry for mistakes in judgement I’ve made in my past. I will fight the serious, false allegations that have been made, but that’s my fight, not my campaign’s. “

Swalwell has maintained that he is innocence throughout the investigations. He was under scrutiny before the sexual allegations against him surfaced. Prior to that, it was Swalwell’s connection to and relationship with an alleged Chinese spy, Christine Fang, aka, “Fang-Fang.” At the time, this relationship was considered a national security threat.

According to reports, Swalwell and Christine Fang initially met in 2012, when Swalwell was on the Dublin City Council, and running for his first term in congress.

Reports indicate that then young Swalwell was referred to Fang as he sought political donations from Asian Pacific American Public Affairs (APAPA) group. Fang then assisted with fundraising for Swalwell’s 2014 political campaign. In her role, Fang hired an intern for Swalwell. He reportedly ended his association with Fang following an alert by federal investigators.