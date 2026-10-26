SANTA MONICA—On October 21, the city of Santa Monica announced recipients of its Small Business Relief Microgrant program, with 20 local businesses set to receive $5,000 each.

The city’s Economic Development Team launched the microgrant program in early September as part of Realignment Plan efforts to invest in commercial corridors and promote economic opportunity. The program helps support locally owned businesses. All brick-and-mortar businesses in Santa Monica with less than 50 employees, making below $3 million in annual gross revenue, were eligible to apply.

Santa Monica received 129 applications to the program across a wide spectrum of goods and services. The Economic Development Team evaluated the applications anonymously and based their selections on the comprehensiveness and responsiveness of the application, including whether applicants provided a detailed breakdown of how the funds would be spent. Additional consideration was given to businesses that are legacy owned and/or veteran owned.

The awardees for the 2026 Small Business Microgrant Program are:

Dining, Cafes, & Treats

Bun And Mi, 1004 Montana Ave.

Cookie Good, 2448 Wilshire Blvd.

Espresso Cielo, 1431 2nd St. #C

Fia Restaurant, 2454 Wilshire Blvd.

La Diperie, 2441 Main St.

Odd One Out Tea, 1260 3rd Street Promenade

Papille Gustative, 2823 Main St.

Pontu, 3117 Ocean Park Blvd.

Mr. Charlie’s, 262 26th St.

Upper West Restaurant, 3321 Pico Blvd.

Shopping & Services

Bubble Beach Laundry, 633 Main St.

Classic Tile & Flooring, Inc., 928 Santa Monica Blvd.

McCabe’s Guitar Shop, 3101 Pico Blvd.

Sand ‘n Surf, 131 Broadway

Sir Speedy, 2632 Santa Monica Blvd.

Entertainment, Activities, & Wellness

Clay Café, 620 Wilshire Blvd.

Crow Comedy, 2525 Michigan Ave. Unit F4

Phoenix Classical Pilates, 2412 Wilshire Blvd.

Ten Women II, 1128 Montana Ave.

THE Cube VR Immersive Park, 1248 3rd Street Promenade

Microgrant funds can be used for:

Website or software upgrades, equipment repairs, website hosting, workflow, scheduling, marketing and advertising fees Free-standing furniture, fixtures, and equipment such as computers, point-of-sale devices, printers, chairs, and tables Other inventory and operating supplies Other professional services including bookkeeping, accounting, legal, or business planning assistance Business-continuity or emergency-preparedness expenses such as backup power, emergency supplies, data backup, cybersecurity, or disaster recovery services.

The awardees will have an opportunity to join Buy Local Santa Monica, a free citywide marketing campaign, and to have their business profiled in a Small Business Spotlight to share how the infusion of funds benefited their business and to raise awareness of the importance of supporting local businesses.

The city will provide a three-month update and an annual update on how the microgrant has impacted the 20 businesses. To learn more about the program visit: https://www.santamonica.gov/programs/small-business-relief-microgrant