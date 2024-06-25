BEVERLY HILLS—On Monday, June 24, the city of Beverly Hills announced on its website that applications for the Team Beverly Hills program are being accepted through Friday, August 9.

Formed in 1996, Team Beverly Hills provides residents with a hands-on look at the operations of local government. The program features a variety of class sessions and includes interactive experiences with many departments.

Team Beverly Hills is an interactive and educational program that informs community members about their local government representatives, departments and programs; community associations; and current community issues.

Program participants explore the behind-the-scenes operations of Beverly Hills’ including Public Works, Emergency Management, Information Technology, Community Services and Public Safety. More than 800 residents have completed Team Beverly Hills and over 70 percent of all current elected officials and City Commissioners are Team BH alumni.

The program allows open dialogue with city officials, city representatives, and community/business leaders in order to enable and offer participants an understanding of issues, opportunities, and challenges facing Beverly Hills.

The Team Beverly Hills program will select 50 residents (30 appointed by the Beverly Hills City Council, 18 selected by a random lottery, and two selected by the Beverly Hills Unified School District) for its upcoming class. Five representatives from the city’s business community (appointed by the BH City Council) will also be selected for the program, which kicks off later this year.

To learn more about Team Beverly Hills and fill out an application online, visit beverlyhills.org/teambeverlyhills or by emailing teambh@beverlyhills.org.