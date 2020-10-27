MALIBU—The National Weather Service issued a red flag warning to remain in effect from Monday at 5:00 a.m. until Tuesday at 6:00 p.m. for Los Angeles County. This includes the cities of Beverly Hills, Santa Monica, Malibu, and Hollywood. This will be the strongest Santa Ana winds so far this season, reaching gusts up to 50 mph in Malibu and the Hollywood Hills and up to 80 mph in the mountains.

Winds are expected to bring about rapid drying as well as widespread humidity expected to reach single digits, continuing throughout Tuesday. Humidity is expected to fall as low as 3 percent in Los Angeles County. Conditions are favorable for extreme fire behavior if ignition occurs.

The NWS reports “A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions will likely occur. A combination of strong winds…very low relative humidity…and critically dry fuels can contribute to extreme fire behavior with very rapid fire spread. Use extreme caution with potential fire ignition sources. Residents are urged to assemble their emergency supply kit and know your evacuation route.”

To prevent property damage or injury, the NWS recommends removing any outdoor objects that are not secured, including holiday decorations and tents. Gusty winds are expected to make driving conditions difficult. Tree limbs could be blown down, resulting in possible power outages. Airport delays could impact Long Beach and Burbank airports.