SANTA MONICA—The city of Santa Monica announced on Tuesday, October 13 that the National Weather Service issued a Red Flag WARNING, Heat Advisory and Wind Advisory for parts of LA County, including northern Santa Monica, on Thursday, October 15 thru Friday, October 16. Wind gusts in Santa Monica could reach up to 30 mph, with risks of tree/power line damage, power outages, and rapid spread of wildfires.

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The city of Santa Monica states on its website the following:

“Wildfires are spontaneous, unpredictable and dangerous hazards that cause devastation to Californian lives, property and community. Each year, the state of California sees devastating impacts from wildfires which last for years. It is important for all communities to prepare for wildfires, even if you do not live within a high fire danger area. If a wildfire occurs near Santa Monica, residents may be impacted by evacuations, freeway closures, utility disruptions, and poor air quality.”

The city of Malibu announced dangerous fire conditions including damaging winds and potential power outages starting 6 a.m. on October 16 thru 10 p.m. to October 17 and will send out emergency alerts as needed and post all emergency information on the website www.malibucity.org.