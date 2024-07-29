STUDIO CITY—On Saturday, July 27, the Los Angeles Fire Department announced they are investigating a Red Line Pedestrian Fatality. It was reported at 3:37 p.m. at 3901 Lankershim Blvd. near Universal City. Firefighters located a patient in the tunnel between Universal and North Hollywood.

The victim has been identified as a 30-year-old man. No additional details about the victim has been disclosed. The victim was beyond medical help and determined dead on scene. The incident is being handed over to law enforcement and the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner.

It is unknown how long this will affect the line. The public can follow @metorlosangeles for updates. There are no additional details about the incident disclosed to the public.