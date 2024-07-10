STUDIO CITY/WEST HOLLYWOOD—On Tuesday, July 9, the Los Angeles Police Department North Hollywood Division burglary detectives along with the LASD Major Crimes Bureau and Burglary-Robbery Task Force, worked together to arrest burglary suspects coined the “Reflector Vest Crew” on June 27 and July 3.

The LAPD reported that the Reflector Vest Crew name was coined for using reflective clothing worn by construction workers as a ruse. The suspects would send one person wearing the clothing to knock on the victim’s residence to see if they were home without raising suspicion. If the residence appeared unoccupied, other suspects would emerge and enter through the rear. The Reflector Vest Crew sought out residences in wealthy enclaves of Los Angeles, including Studio City, West Los Angeles, and West Hollywood. Detectives have identified over 30 homes that were targeted by the crew during this investigation.

On multiple dates from March 2024 to June 2024, three suspects, later identified as Roderick Dennis, 39, of Los Angeles, Michael Mitchell, 21, of Ontario, and Munya Jones, 21, of Los Angeles, were identified in a string of residential burglaries focused on taking high-end purses, jewelry, watches, and cash. The defendants used multiple rented vehicles and sophisticated techniques to prevent detectives from uncovering their identities.

In recent weeks, investigators were able to locate sufficient evidence and submit the case to the Los Angeles District Attorney’s office for filing after detectives caught the suspects during an in-progress burglary in Studio City on June 27. All three defendants were booked and charged with multiple counts of residential burglary.

On July 3, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Burglary-Robbery Task Force executed a search warrant in connection with the “Reflector Vest Crew” investigation. The search warrant resulted in the arrest of Ashely Ellison, 33, the girlfriend of defendant Roderick. The investigation revealed that Ellison was renting vehicles for Roderick, which he used to commit the burglaries.

It was also revealed that Ellison was storing stolen items at her home for Roderick. During the search warrant, North Hollywood Burglary detectives recovered thousands in US currency, two stolen firearms, jewelry appraisals, and additional evidence linking Roderick and others to the burglaries. Ellison was arrested for 496(A) PC- Receiving Stolen Property.

Detectives are actively working to identify additional suspects and other crimes potentially committed by this group. The case is being prosecuted by the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office, Major Crimes Bureau. Detectives are seeking additional information on these burglaries and are requesting the public’s help.

Detectives are asking anyone with information that could lead to the identification of additional victims or witnesses to contact LAPD North Hollywood Burglary Detectives at 818-754-8410. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (877-527-3247). Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org. Tipsters may also visit www.lapdonline.org , and click on “Anonymous Web Tips” under the “Get Involved-Crime Stoppers” menu to submit an online tip.