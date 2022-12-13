MALIBU—The Malibu Community Services Department announced in a news release that Winter Day Camps are available from December 20 through December 29 during the Santa Monica – Malibu Unified School District winter break. Registration is now open for the programs, which are held Tuesday through Thursday at Malibu Bluffs Park and Malibu High School.

Sports Camps will include basketball, skateboarding, soccer, tennis, and a multi-sport day camp. Enrichment Day Camps will consist of art, yoga, and a theater improv class. The City’s Day Camps are presented in a fun, educational, and inviting environment.

For more details, visit www.MalibuCity.org/DayCamps. To register, visit www.MalibuCity.org/Register.