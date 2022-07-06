UNITED STATES—The late anthropologist Dr. David Graeber caused quite an intellectual stir in 2018 when he published his thesis on the nature of work in the Western World. He showed that a vast proportion (around 40 per cent) of jobs in the West consisted of dreary, repetitive and soul-destroying work that contributed little of discernible value to local communities or the wider world, leading to soaring rates of mental distress and dissatisfaction.

Whatever one may make of this finding, there is little doubt that many people are now discovering the many benefits of remote learning, not only to expand their intellectual horizons but to pave the way to a more meaningful and rewarding career.

This quest to improve one’s career prospects is not confined to people mired in the kind of pointless and dispiriting work that Graeber had his sights on. There are also people who have found their vocational calling but have reached a point where they wish to progress in their chosen profession. The problem for people in these predicaments is that they usually have employment commitments that they can’t afford to lose, especially because they may also have children to raise. All of this seems to conspire against undertaking demanding and rigorous training.

This brings us back to remote online learning. Consider the example of a nurse who may not be in a position to walk away from their current associate nursing role to join an on-campus Master of Science in Nursing (MSN) program. However, centers of excellence such as Wilkes Passan School of Nursing can offer the ideal path to realize those dreams of a more fulfilling career courtesy of its highly flexible online Associate Degree in Nursing (RN) to Master of Science in Nursing (MSN) Nurse Practitioner degree.

Crafted and taught by highly-credentialed experts in their field, online degrees like this from consistently top-ranking universities like Pennsylvania’s Wilkes are designed to be flexible enough to fit around busy work and personal schedules. That’s because the learning content and student support is available 24 hours a day and can be done in the evening and on the weekend.

An indispensable part of any clinical training is in-course placements for first-hand experience in clinical settings. Applying one’s learning in the real world is crucial. Remote students at top-tier centers like Wilkes will be allocated a dedicated clinical placement adviser to help identify quality placements within commutable reach of a student’s location.

Opening new opportunities

While it is true that studies of this nature require resolve, self-discipline and an intense period of hard work, the rewards are palpable, opening doors to career progression that would otherwise remain firmly closed and bolted. Moreover, the costs of remaining stuck in a rut are incalculable when future mental wellbeing and a sense of purpose and fulfillment are factored into the balance.

Waiting around in hopes of a lucky break is wishing for a chance that may never arise. For those with the foresight and aptitude, a more certain bet is to join the growing number of aspirational people who are choosing remote learning as the best means of changing careers that are becoming stultifying or unsatisfying.

It is not very surprising to find Forbes advocating this means of professional development after the Covid pandemic as “the new normal.”