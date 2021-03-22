MALIBU—Renters and landlords of Californian residents who have been affected by the pandemic can now apply to receive financial aid for unpaid rent thanks to California’s COVID-19 Rent Relief Program. Only eligible residents can apply through an application found on CA’s housing website and the program runs through March 31, 2021.

“CA Covid-19 Rent Relief offers assistance to renters impacted financially by the pandemic” are words ushered by Malibu city officials to residents who might need financial help during the pandemic, according to the Malibu website. The rent relief program created for all Californians helps low income-eligible households pay for rent and utilities for past and future payments.

$2.6 billion in funding to assist renters and landlords comes from the federal Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021. The program is broken off in 2 sections. For eligible renters, they can receive up to 25% of unpaid rent between April 1, 2021 until March 31, 2021 if landlords choose not to participate in the program. The 25% may help renter prevent evictions under protections from California law SB 91.

In order for renters to be eligible, they must meet all of the following criteria, according to Housing.ca.gov:

“Have qualified for unemployment benefits or experienced a reduction in household income, incurred significant costs, or experience other financial hardship due to Covid-19; and

“Demonstrate a risk of experiencing homelessness or housing instability, which may include: a past-due utility or rent notice or eviction notice; unsafe or unhealthy living conditions; or any other evidence of such risk, as determined by the program.”

“Have a household income that is not more than 80% of the Area Median Income.”

For eligible landlords with eligible renters, they can apply to gain up to 80% of eligible renter’s unpaid rent between April 1 until March 31,2021, if a landlord chooses to waive 20% for a specific time. The eligible renters must fill and upload a form on housing.gov website and must be below 80% of Area Median Income.

The CA Covid-19 Rent Relief Program is not a first come first serve basis rather it is though application on an ongoing basis; California housing department urges California residents to apply.

For more information, visit http://housingiskey.com. To begin an application, visit https://housing.ca.gov/covid_rr/index.html.