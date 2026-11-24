BEVERLY HILLS—On Thursday, December 3, the city of Beverly Hills will hold a Rent Stabilization & Housing Workshop and learn how it can benefit you. The workshop is for landlords, property managers and tenants.

The workshop will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the City Hall Municipal Gallery located at 455 N. Rexford Dr, Beverly Hills, CA 90210.

A virtual option to attend the meeting is available at www.beverlyhills.org/rentstabilization.

There will also be the opportunity to learn about and connect with the city of Beverly Hills’ tenant and landlord resource service providers such as Code Enforcement, Mediation, Bet Tzedek and more.

By attending individuals will learn:

-How to understand the rent registry requirements

-How to get questions answered by city staff

-To ensure compliance and avoid penalties

For more details call the askBH Customer Service Hotline at 310-285-1000 or visit www.beverlyhills.org/rentstabilization.