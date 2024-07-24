BEVERLY HILLS—The city of Beverly Hills posted on its Facebook page on July 23 that they will be holding a Rent Stabilization Division Community Educational Outreach Meeting on Monday, August 5. The meeting will transpire from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Beverly Hills City Hall – Municipal Gallery located at 455 N. Rexford Drive.

The meeting is for tenants, landlords, and other members of the public to learn about the Rent Stabilization program and have their questions answered.

Topics may include: rent increases, evictions, Means and Method Plans for construction, and potential changes to the Rent Stabilization Ordinance.

The meeting will be televised on BHTV (Spectrum Channel 10) and can be streamed online at www.beverlyhills.org/live.

To obtain more details about the Rent Stabilization program visit: www.beverlyhills.org/bhrent or email bhrent@beverlyhills.org or call (310) 285-1000.