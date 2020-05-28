CALIFORNIA— The Los Angeles County Office of Education released a planning framework on Wednesday, May 27 that details what a 2020-2021 school year could look like if schools reopen.

The plan has been in development since April 29, 2020, when the Los Angeles County Superintendents Task Force first assembled under the leadership of Superintendent Debra Duardo. The task force aimed at providing Local Education Agencies (LEA’s) – such as school districts and county offices of education – with a framework to assist them in operating during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“As we look to the 2020-21 academic year, we know schools will need additional resources to become better equipped and skilled at remote learning, address learning loss, implement vital health and safety protocols, and support mental health and wellness,” Duardo explained.

The framework, under the supervision of the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health and the California Department of Education, is a “guiding document for LEA’s to exercise local control and support their individual communities by engaging staff, students, families, bargaining units and community partners in planning for the 2020-21 school year,” the plan reads.

It is up to LEA’s to implement a plan that best fits their communities, the framework is only a guideline that includes instructional models for teachers, health and safety guidelines, social-emotional support systems, family and community engagement tips and facilities operation guidelines.

Some details of the 43-page plan include: decreasing the amount of students in a classroom, swapping instructors, distanced lunches and recess time, and one-way entrances and exits, among many other detailed guidelines.

“This is just the beginning. We plan to continue this work through the summer to support schools as they prepare to welcome families back – virtually or in-person – this fall,” Duardo said.