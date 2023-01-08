WASHINGTON DC—On Friday, January 6, the House Minority Leader, Kevin McCarthy of California was elected by the House of Representatives as the 118th Speaker of the House after 15 ballots.

“My father always told me: It’s not how you start, it’s how you finish. And now we need to finish strong for the American people,” said McCarthy. “I do want to especially thank President Trump. I don’t think anyone should doubt his influence. He was with me from the beginning….”



“Thank you, Kevin. It was my great honor,” said Trump via Truth Social.

Trump used his position and social media platform to encourage Republican members of Congress to support McCarthy who supported all of them in their prospective campaigns.

To secure his victory, McCarthy made several concessions to secure votes with the House Freedom Caucus, who are the most conservative group of Congress.

It will now only take a single congressman to remove McCarthy in what is called a Jeffersonian Motion. It is reserved for a Speaker who reneges on his promises to the people.

A budget where the debt ceiling does not increase, term limits, an end to all COVID funding and mandates, single subject bills, allowing members of congress 72 hours to present bills, and a border security plan were items Republicans argued for.

A church-style committee will be convened to investigate the weaponization of federal agencies such as the FBI and CIA.

In the four-day deliberation, arguments ensued between Republicans who vowed, never to vote for McCarthy.

At one point McCarthy took Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida aside to speak to him after he and Rep. elect Victoria Spartz of Indiana voted “Present,” during one of the January 4 ballot votes. Prior to that, Gaetz voted for Jim Jordan on one ballot, and for former President Trump on another as a joke.

Senator and former Auburn football coach, Tommy Tuberville of Alabama explained on the Rick and Bubba radio talk show and podcast, the importance of the fight for the gavel.



Senator Tuberville explained that when Pelosi was Speaker, she had complete control of Congress. She kept the agenda and told the members of her party how to vote. The fight for the gavel and deliberation was necessary to ensure the same scenario did not repeat itself.



Pelosi was Speaker of the House from 2007-2011 and again from 2019-2023. Democratic House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries of New York handed the Speaker of the House gavel to McCarthy. Jeffries called Pelosi, “The best Speaker of all time.”