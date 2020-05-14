CALIFORNIA—Republican Mike Garcia was victorious in special election in California’s 25th Congressional District over Democratic opponent Christy Smith. Smith conceded to Garcia, who maintained a 12-point lead in percentage points.

Garcia will finish out the term, after former Representative Katie Hill resigned in 2019 after admitting to an affair with a campaign staff member.

Due to coronavirus, the state of California has placed stay-at-home orders for the past two months, forcing the special election to transpire in a mail-in ballot race. This is the first time since 1998, that Republicans will regain a congressional seat.

Garcia, a former Navy pilot and businessman has never held any political office before and was endorsed by the Los Angeles County Republican Party and President Donald Trump.

President Trump took to Twitter on Wednesday, May 13 to congratulate Garcia on his win saying:

“Big Congressional win in California for Mike Garcia, taking back a seat from the Democrats. This is the first time in many years that a California Dem seat has flipped back to Republican…”

Garcia and Smith will meet again in November, where both will be running to serve a full-term for the 25th Congressional District.