WASHINGTON— Republican strategists, conservative commentators, and former Trump campaign and administration officials are pushing for the possibility of Tucker Carlson running in the 2024 Presidential Election.

Tucker Carlson is an American conservative writer, journalist, and political commentator. He has hosted the nightly political talk show, Tucker Carlson Tonight, on Fox News since 2016. Tucker Carlson Tonight is the most-watched cable news program in history. Additionally, Carlson’s segments on Fox News’ YouTube channel have garnered over 60 million views. He has written two books: Politicians, Partisans and Parasites: My Adventures in Cable News (2003) and Ship of Fools: How a Selfish Ruling Class is Bringing America to the Brink of Revolution (2018).

“He’s a talented communicator with a massive platform. I think if he runs he’d be formidable,” said Luke Thompson, a Republican strategist who previously worked for Jeb Bush’s super PAC in 2016.

Rich Lowry, editor of the conservative National Review also stated: “There is at the very least a significant faction within the Republican Party that [Carlson] has a huge stake in and arguably leadership over. If he has political ambitions, he has an opening. He has a following and a taste for controversy. He’s smart, quick on his feet and personable. Political experience matters less than it once did.”

Tucker Carlson has defended President Trump on numerous occasions. Earlier this week, he said: “The moment Trump leaves, [Republican candidates] will attack him. They’ll tell you that ‘Republicans lost power because they were mean and intolerant just like Donald Trump.’ … It’s a lie.”

However, he has not strayed from criticizing President Trump when their ideologies conflicted. Amid the June protests over the death of George Floyd, he called out Trump for assuring the public that he was safe within the White House while the remainder of the nation was threatened.

“The first requirement of leadership is that you watch over the people in your care… It’s what voters demand of their president… If you do not protect them… then you are done,” remarked Carlson.

Though Tucker Carlson has never run for office, he has never dismissed doing so either.

Potential contenders for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination also include: Vice President Mike Pence, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Nikki Haley, Governor Ron DeSantis, Senator Tom Cotton, and Senator Ted Cruz.