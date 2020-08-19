WEST HOLLYWOOD—Tuesday, August 18, West Hollywood Park and Plummer Park that were previously closed due to non-adherence to COVID-19 requirements have reopened.

The City of West Hollywood confirmed on Twitter that limited daily reservations are available and park space must be reserved through an online portal at least 24 hours in advance to your visit.

People who would like to make arrangements to visit the park(s) are directed to create an Active Net account at, weho.org/recreation to reserve your time and place at the selected park. Upon arrival, you are instructed to check in with the park staff to confirm your reservation before heading to your designated place which will be, “outlined in the grass.”

The parks will accommodate you for up to two hours from 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. with face coverings required.

Local Dog Parks, Kings Road Park and tennis courts do not require a reservation.

Parks were previously closed in early August under Emergency Executive Order, 2020-9 due to “numerous reports” of visitors not abiding by COVID-19 park rules of social distancing and face coverings. According to the City of West Hollywood, approximately 50 percent of park users failed to comply with the City’s face covering requirements and social distancing protocols.

It is confirmed on weho.org that Administrative Citation will be allocated to those who do not voluntarily use a face covering.