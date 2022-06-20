SANTA MONICA—On Thursday, June 16, at 9:07 p.m. the Santa Monica Fire Department received multiple calls reporting a fire in an apartment building on the 2300 block of Kansas Avenue in the Pico Neighborhood.

Captain Patrick Nulty of the SMFD indicated in a press release to Canyon News that firefighters encountered a two-story apartment building with one unit on the second floor ablaze. Firefighters worked to attack the blaze and stop it from extending to adjacent apartments while rapidly searching and evacuating the building.

The fire was extinguished in less than 20 minutes and was confined to the unit of origin, with only minor damage to other units. One resident was treated by paramedics and transported to a local hospital for injuries sustained from the fire.

Officials with the Santa Monica Police Department and Santa Monica Fire Department were able to rescue two cats from a neighboring apartment. Assistance was provided by the SMPD, Santa Monica Building & Safety, and McCormick Ambulance. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.