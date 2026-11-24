MALIBU—The city of Malibu announced on Tuesday, November 24, that it launched the new Residential Safety, Resiliency and Preparedness Permitting initiative that will intertwine current permits and streamlined services to help Malibu residents become aware of improvements to protect their properties and get them approved.

The initiative covers:

-HOME HARDENING: Class A fire-rated roofs, ember-resistant construction, exterior wall improvements, and qualifying window and door replacements.

-SEISMIC SAFETY: Home bolting and bracing, seismic gas shut-off valves and other earthquake safety improvements.

-EMERGENCY PREPAREDNESS: Permits for generators, solar and battery storage systems, water tanks and backup power equipment.

-STORM PROTECTION: Emergency permitting for seawall and storm-damaged deck repairs.

-STREAMLINED PERMITS: Over-the-counter permits, online applications, expedited reviews and applicable Coastal Development Permit exemptions.

Malibu is developing additional resources to help residents be aware of available improvements, permitting requirements and how to start the process.

There will be a Community Open House on December 9, where individuals can meet city staff to learn about home safety improvements, discover permits required and understand the permit process.

The event will be held at Malibu City Hall – Lobby and Public Counter Area from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. The opportunities are available to all Malibu homeowners, those impacted by the Palisades Fire and those who were not impacted.

For more details, visit https://malibucity.org/251/Community-Development-Department or call the Community Development Department at (310) 456-2489.