WEST HOLLYWOOD—The city of West Hollywood is encouraging community members to partake in the American Red Cross CPR/First Aid/AED Training. The city is offering free American Red Cross CPR/First Aid/AED certification training on Saturday, April 12.

Individuals can choose one of the two training sessions that will take place from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. or 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the West Hollywood Park Aquatic and Recreation Center, located at 8750 El Tovar Place in the Fairfax/La Brea Room. Limited parking is available at the adjacent West Hollywood Park Five-Story parking structure located at 625 N. San Vicente Boulevard.

The American Red Cross certification training will cover adult and pediatric CPR/First Aid/AED topics and participants will learn how to respond to medical emergencies. Before meeting in-person, participants will be enrolled in an online learning session that takes approximately 2.5 hours to complete. There will be in-person section reviews and tests that last for approximately 1.5 to 2 hours per section for participants to receive certification.

The online learning session link will be sent out 7 days prior to the in-person training session. All online coursework must be completed before the in-person training session.

Space is limited and is anticipated to reach capacity quickly. Enroll using West Hollywood’s “ActiveNet” online reservations portal. RSVPs require ActiveNet registration, which takes just a minute to complete.

Once capacity reaches limits, community members who are interested are asked to join a waitlist. West Hollywood will host additional American Red Cross CPR/First Aid/AED certification trainings. To join this waitlist email wehoaquatics@weho.org or call (323) 848-6538.

For additional details about West Hollywood’s free American Red Cross CPR/First Aid/AED certification training email wehoaquatics@weho.org or call (323) 848-6538. For people who are Deaf or hard of hearing dial 711 or 1-800-735-2929 (TTY) or 1-800-735-2922 (voice) for California Relay Service (CRS) assistance.