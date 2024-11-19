BEVERLY HILLS—On Monday, November 18, the city of Beverly Hills posted on its Facebook page that it is asking the public for feedback when it comes to safety and resilience in the community. The goal of the survey is to gather input to prepare for future disasters—like wildfires, earthquakes, or other emergencies.

The public is asked to take a few minutes to complete our Community Survey and help us build a safer, stronger Beverly Hills for everyone.

The city of Beverly Hills is preparing an update to the Local Hazard Mitigation Plan (LHMP). The Federal Disaster Mitigation Act of 2000 (DMA 2000) requires approved hazard mitigation plan to be eligible for Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) hazard mitigation grant funding. The LHMP provides a framework for our community to reduce vulnerability to both natural hazard events and human-caused hazards.

The purpose of mitigation planning is to identify programs and actions that can be implemented to reduce risk and future losses when a disaster occurs. Mitigation plans form the foundation for a community’s long-term strategy to reduce disaster losses, and break the cycle of disaster damage, reconstruction, and repeated damage.

The public’s feedback will guide how we plan, respond, and protect our community in times of need. The survey can be complete via the following link: City of Beverly Hills Local Hazard Mitigation Plan Survey.