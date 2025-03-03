BEVERLY HILLS—The city of Beverly Hills has announced that the opportunity to apply for commission vacancies was extended to Friday, March 21.

Beverly Hills is inviting passionate citizens to serve on one of our Commissions and are accepting applications for:

• Architectural & Design Review Commission

• Cultural Heritage Commission

• Public Works Commission

Applications have been extended until Friday, March 21.

Anyone looking to shape the future of Beverly Hills, the city wants to hear from them. For more details on the Commission positions and obtain an application online, visit beverlyhills.org/applyforacommission or call the City Clerk’s Office at 310-285-2400.