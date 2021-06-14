MALIBU—There are a total of 129 people around Point Dume and Trancas Canyon without power as of Monday , June 14. Southern California Edison reported the power outage and they are working to fix the issue.

A car crash Sunday, June 13, caused the power outage in Point Dume that initially affected 396 customers of SCE. Many customers had power restored within an hour of the accident, but as of 10:44 a.m. on June 14, there were still 71 people with no power. The city of Malibu reported that crews were on-site working to restore power, but there was no given time frame of when complete power would be restored.

Another power outage occurred in Trancas Canyon that was caused by the upgrading of equipment. The outage affected 58 customers, but a representative from SCE reported that all power should be restored by 3 p.m. June 14.

To check power outages near you, visit Southern California Edison’s website at https://www.sce.com/outage-center/check-outage-status.