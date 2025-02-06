MALIBU—The city of Malibu announced on its Facebook page that residents should be aware of upcoming rainfall that is slated to hit the area. The city activated its storm response plan and is actively monitoring the situation in coordination with partner agencies.

The Public Works team is patrolling city streets, monitoring and clearing roads, checking hillsides and clearing drainage and implementing flood prevention measures including K-Rails and wattles.

Sheriff’s Volunteers and our Parking Enforcement contractors are on-hand patrolling and reporting issues. The Emergency Operations Center remains activated, with backup generators in place to keep traffic signals operational, if needed.

Two storms are expected to bring rain to LA County through early Friday, February 7. Residents should be prepared for potential mudslides, debris flows, rocks and water in all recent burn areas. Visit the LA County Public Works sandbag website at LACounty.PW/DSG/Sandbags for sandbag locations.

Storm Alerts:

– The NOAA weather station was damaged during the Palisades Fire and NOAA radios are currently not receiving alerts.

– Tune into KBUU Radio at 99.1 FM and KNX 1070AM or 97.1 FM.

– Sign up for Emergency Alerts: Ready.LACounty.gov and MalibuCity.org/News

Any storm related issues can be reported by calling the 24-hour Los Angeles County Public Works Dispatch Center at (800) 675- 4357.