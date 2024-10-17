UNITED STATES—I know I’m not the only one trying to get my finances in order. Money, it is indeed the one thing that many people don’t have and those who have it are always aiming to get more of it. Yes, money is the root of all evil as many people like to say. I truly do believe that, and I don’t care what others say. People who have money can easily say money is no big deal. You know why you can say that “You have it!”

With that said, I am realizing that sometimes as Americans we simply buy just to buy something. I have been trying to tell myself it is okay to enter an establishment and browse around. You do not have to buy something because you enter a store. However, on a mental level we’re constantly telling ourselves we have to and the question is why?

I think we just like to say we purchased something. The problem with doing such is that it is wasteful spending. You just purchased an item that you do not want and that you do not need. I just had that experience unfold and now it’s a problem. Why? I took money from my budget that should have been spent elsewhere. Not to mention I am going to have to now return that item to the store, which means I have to make a trip that I did not plan or want to take at all.

So you’re now spending more money on gas and time to make a trip back to an establishment because you are suffering from buyer’s remorse. Yes, you might think it’s a great feeling to purchase something and yes, your endorphins do peak when your purchase something, but it is very short-lived.

Yes, you are happy for a few minutes after you purchase something, but by the time you get home that feeling has not only dissipated, but you are feeling regret. I don’t want to live with regret in life, but when it comes to money you really have to think and resist if at all possible. What does that mean? If your goal is to save money, you have to not be tempted to spend. How do you do that? If the mall is a weakness for you, than you have to stay away from the mall. If you can get to a place where you go to the mall and window shop without purchasing that is a good thing. However, not every individual has that ability to resist.

If you are a spender you have to set a budget and stick to it no matter how much you might be tempted to do so. I think that is all about bargains and deals. At times when we see deals and bargains that feel so good we feel like a dummy if we past it up. Guess what, you can pass up the deal especially if it is something that you do not need. Save that money for something else because you might need to spruce up the house, fix your car, pay a bill, encounter an experience that you’ve been thinking about for years, saving for a house.

Delayed gratification is something we don’t like, but if we can force ourselves to try more it makes things a lot better. Knowing where you have an issue when it comes to money, helps you understand and respect it more. Sometimes just go a week without spending and see how you feel. It is a good feeling looking at your bank account and seeing a lot more money than you expected. Resisting the temptation to spend is possible, it is all about whether you want to do it or not.

Written By Zoe Mitchell