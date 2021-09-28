WEST HOLLYWOOD—West Hollywood ratified an Emergency Executive Order and approved a Resolution to implement COVID-19 vaccine verification requirements, which will apply to Covered Businesses, City Facilities, City Contractors, City Employees, and City Officials as announced in a news release on Monday, September 27.

The Emergency Executive Order was first issued by the City Manager on September 10, following the direction of the West Hollywood City Council. After issuance of the City’s Order, the Los Angeles County Health Officer issued on September 17, similar requirements for bars and nightclubs countywide and strongly recommended vaccine verification requirements for indoor restaurants.

The City’s Order was ratified by the West Hollywood City Council on September 20 with modifications that account for the LA County requirements to aim to provide consistency throughout the region; the clarified and amended Order was approved in Resolution No. 21-5444. Full text of the Resolution is available at www.weho.org/home/showpublisheddocument/50996. For more details visit www.weho.org/coronavirus and click on Vaccine Verification Requirements.

Resolution No. 21-5444 establishes the following updated vaccination verification requirements West Hollywood with an updated timeline that was altered to align with LA County requirements, as follows:

Vaccination Verification Requirements for Patrons at Covered Businesses: Between October 7, 2021 and November 3, 2021 all patrons age 18 and older at Covered Businesses must provide proof that they have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccination before entering any indoor portion of a facility, subject only to certain exceptions. No later than November 4, 2021, all patrons age 18 and older at Covered Businesses must show proof that they are Fully Vaccinated before entering any indoor portion of a facility, subject only to certain exceptions. Individuals who do not provide proof of vaccination may use outdoor portions of Covered Business facilities.

Persons under the age of 18 are not required to show proof of full vaccination.

The “Covered Businesses” definition of the City’s Order was revised to exclude bars and nightclubs that are included in the LA County Health Officer Order. Generally, the City’s Order applies to restaurants, theaters, cannabis consumption lounges, entertainment venues, fitness facilities, and personal care establishments. Bars and nightclubs are covered by the LA County requirement and to the extent local bars and nightclubs are not covered, they would be covered by the City’s Order.

Covered Businesses will be required to post patron notification signage effective October 7, 2021 at entrances informing individuals that proof of vaccination is required to enter. Sample signage is available on the City website at www.weho.org/coronavirus in the Vaccine Verification Requirements section.

Updates in the Order provide additional clarification that if someone requires a reasonable accommodation due to medical reason or disability and the facility do not have space for an outdoor accommodation (or remote/virtual accommodations), a reasonable accommodation may be made including:

Providing access to the building to unvaccinated individuals if the individual provides proof of a Negative COVID-19 test;

Use of a face mask or social distancing to the extent feasible; and

Written documentation that the person is excused from receiving any COVID-19 vaccine due to a medical condition or disability.

Vaccination Verification Requirements for Staff at Covered Business: As soon as possible, but no later than October 7, 2021, Covered Businesses (as listed above) must use their best efforts to ascertain the vaccination status of all staff who routinely work onsite and no later than November 4, 2021, must ensure that all staff who routinely work onsite provide proof of full vaccination before entering or working in any indoor portion of the facility. This does not include staff that enter or work in Covered Business facilities on an intermittent or occasional basis or for short periods of time (e.g., individuals who deliver goods or packages). Persons under the age of 18 are not required to show proof of full vaccination.

Covered Businesses will be required to post staff notification signage effective October 7, 2021 in areas such as break rooms informing individuals that proof of full vaccination is required with details about how to get vaccinated. Sample signage is available on the website at www.weho.org/coronavirus in the Vaccine Verification Requirements section.

Vaccination Verification Requirements for City Facilities and City Contractors: Between October 7, 2021 and November 3, 2021 all people age 18 and older entering any indoor area within a City Facility must provide proof that they have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccination, subject only to certain exceptions. No later than November 4, 2021, all people age 18 and older entering any indoor area within a City Facility must show proof that they are Fully Vaccinated before entering, subject only to certain exceptions.

The requirements also apply to team sports, athletic activities, and privately organized clubs and leagues held outdoors or indoors on the premises of a City Facility. Youth sports and programming are not covered by the Order and are subject to applicable LA County Public Health requirements for youth activities. Requirements do apply to City Contractors.

Vaccination Verification Requirements for City Employees and City Officials: All City employees, temporary employees, interns, contract personnel, volunteers, and elected or appointed officials who work at all City facilities shall be subject to a separate vaccination policy that will require vaccination no later than November 1, 2021.

The Order defines Fully Vaccinated and Full Vaccination as two weeks after completing the entire recommended series of vaccination (usually one or two doses) with a vaccine authorized to prevent COVID-19 by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), including by way of an emergency use authorization, or by the World Health Organization (WHO).

The following are acceptable forms of Proof of Vaccination:

A CDC vaccination card, which includes name of person vaccinated, type of vaccine provided, and date last dose administered, or similar documentation issued by another foreign governmental jurisdiction;

A photo or copy of a vaccination card as a separate document;

A photo of a vaccination card stored on a phone or electronic device;

Documentation of vaccination from a healthcare provider; and/or

A personal digital COVID-19 vaccine record issued by the State of California and available by going to myvaccinerecord.cdph.ca.gov or similar documentation issued by another state, local, or foreign governmental jurisdiction, or by an approved private company.

West Hollywood’s vaccine verification requirements are aimed at safeguarding health and safety. For more details about the city’s vaccine verification requirements policy, contact Janet Jimenez, Assistant to the City Manager at (323) 848-6376 or at jjimenez@weho.org. Comments about the vaccine verification requirements policy can be sent to West Hollywood City Council at council@weho.org.

If a business owner and questions remain about the vaccination verification requirements or to report potential violations, contact the City’s Code Compliance Division at (323) 848-6516 or at code@weho.org. For people who are Deaf or hard of hearing, call TTY (323) 848-6496.