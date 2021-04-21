UNITED STATES—On Saturday, April 17, California Representative Maxine Waters, 82, spoke to a crowd of Black Lives Matters protesters in Brooklynn Center, Minnesota following the police shooting death of Daunte’ Wright, 20. Wright had a warrant issued for choking and robbing a woman at gunpoint in 2019. Congresswoman Waters traveled to Minnesota to offer her support to protesters.

“We got to stay on the street, and we’ve got to get more active, we’ve got to get more confrontational. We’ve got to make sure they know we mean business,” Waters shouted to the crowd.

Crowds formed outside the police station each night after Officer Kim Potter shot and killed Wright during a traffic stop.

On April 13, Waters, cited racism in her statements regarding violence against Blacks.

Judge Peter Cahill, who was presiding over the Derek Chauvin case indicated that he wanted elected officials to quit referencing the case, “especially in a manner disrespectful to the rule of law.”

Chauvin’s defense attorney, Eric Nelson, responded arguing that the jury may have already been unduly influenced by external factors.

“And now that we have [a] U.S. representative … threatening acts of violence in relation to this specific case, it’s, it’s mind boggling…,” said Nelson.

In an April 18 press release, Congresswoman Marjorie Greene of Georgia indicated that she will be signing a resolution to have Rep. Waters expelled.

House of Representatives Republican Minority Leader, Kevin McCarthy signed a resolution to have Waters held accountable for her actions.

Chairwoman Waters’ actions are beneath the dignity of this institution. They raised the potential for violence, directed lawlessness, and may have interfered with a co-equal branch of government. I just introduced this censure resolution to hold her accountable. pic.twitter.com/cGuEFNNqZo — Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) April 20, 2021

President Joe Biden said he prayed to God that Derek Chauvin was found guilty.

BREAKING: Derek Chauvin has been found guilty on all three charges leveled against him—Second Degree Murder, Third Degree Murder, and Second Degree Manslaughter Biden's "prayers" were answered. Maxine Waters got her way. Will it be enough to keep America from burning? — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) April 20, 2021

Old posts from Waters social media included the following statements:

“Let’s make sure we show up wherever we have to show up. And if you see anybody from that Cabinet in a restaurant, in a department store, at a gasoline station, you get out and you create a crowd, and you push back on them. And you tell them they’re not welcome anymore, anywhere,” said Waters to her supporters.

Biden gave a speech following the April 20 announcement that former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin found guilty on all three charges he was facing in the death of George Floyd.