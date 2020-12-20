PACIFIC PALISADES—The Draycott, a California-inspired family-friendly Brasserie, has created a GoFundMe because of their employees “who have been laid off a fourth time due to the recent Outdoor Dining Ban that was enforced –– without merit –– in November.” The purpose is to “help carry [their] employees throughout this holiday season, most of which are no longer eligible for Unemployment Benefits.”

Their goal is $20,000. There are other ways to help. 1. Continue to order as much takeout and delivery as you can: www.exploretock.com/thedraycott 2. Purchase gift certificates for your loved ones this holiday season. Available on www.thedraycott.com 3. Donate to their Go Fund Me project to support their laid off staff members.

They have said that “As much as we are trying to keep a positive outlook for our family of restaurants and our resilient team members, this hasn’t been the happiest of holidays for our industry. We need your help, especially for our staff.”

The Draycott is located at 15255 Palisades Village Ln, Pacific Palisades, CA 90272. It was created by Matt and Marissa Hermer. “Named as an homage to London’s Draycott Avenue, where the husband-and-wife restaurateur duo first met. The Draycott features wholesome and classic dishes using locally sourced ingredients.