BEVERLY HILLS—The results of the Beverly Hills Police Department (BHPD) sobriety check they did over Labor Day weekend in a BHPD Alert available through Nixle and posted on the X social media platform. According to the media release, the sobriety checkpoint located at N. Santa Monica Boulevard and Crescent Drive from August 30, from 7:00 p.m. to August 31, at 2:00 a.m.



BHPD reports indicate that 1,800 vehicles passed through the checkpoint with 391 of those being screened. One driver was arrested for a DUI. Five others were cited for driving without a driver’s license.



The following came directly from the press release provided by BHPD Public Information Officer (PIO), Lieutenant Andrew Myers.



“DUI checkpoint locations are determined based on reported incidents of impaired driving-related crashes. The primary purpose of DUI checkpoints is to promote public safety by taking suspected impaired drivers off roads.



Funding for this checkpoint was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.



The following information regarding the estimated number of alcohol-related deaths came directly from the National Safety Council.



Labor Day Holiday Period Estimate for 2024



“The National Safety Council (NSC) estimates 457 people may die on U.S. roads this Labor Day holiday period. Holidays traditionally are a time of travel for families across the United States. Many choose car travel, which has the highest fatality rate of any major form of motorized transportation based on fatalities per passenger mile. Holidays are also often a cause for celebrations involving alcohol consumption, a major contributing factor to motor vehicle crashes. Labor Day is observed on the first Monday in September. The holiday is always a 3.25-day weekend consisting of Friday evening, Saturday, Sunday, and Monday. In 2024, the Labor Day weekend extends from 6 p.m. Friday, August 30, to 11:59 p.m. Monday, September 2.



There is uncertainty associated with any estimate. The 90% confidence interval for the estimate of traffic deaths this holiday is 378 to 544. This chart shows NSC Labor Day holiday fatality estimates and confidence intervals compared to the actual number of deaths. The latest final fatality data available are for 2022. NSC underestimated the actual number of Labor Day deaths in 2022 by 2%, falling within the confidence interval. Since 1995, all but three of the NSC Labor Day forecasts have fallen within the confidence interval.”