WESTWOOD—On November 12, retail space at 1055 Westwood Boulevard, in Westwood Village, previously occupied by Sarah Leonard Fine Jewelers, became available for lease. The family-owned jewelry store began with founders Leonard “Lenny” and Sarah “Sunny” Friedman in 1946, and stayed in business for generations.

In 2010, Canyon News wrote the following about what made Sarah Leonard Fine Jewelers so unique.

“Sixteen employees are behind the magic at Sarah Leonard, seven of whom are members of the Friedman family tree, including original owners Sunny and Lenny (now 88 and 92, respectively), and Gail and David Friedman (daughter-in-law and son to the original owners), Linda and Jeffrey Abell (daughter and son-in-law) and grandson Dean Abell. Also, Gail’s brother Jon Russikoff and her children occasionally!”

Gail Friedman told CN about their unique clients 16 years before closing its doors.

“We don’t cater to a specific income level clientele. We have UCLA students that want to spend $25 on a gift for their girlfriend and Bel Air and Beverly Hills customers that want to drop 250K… We have families that have been coming to us for four generations,” Gail Friedman stated.

In 1946 Leonard Friedman had just finished four years of service in the U.S. Army. He served during World War II. He and his new bride, “Sunny,” opened Crescent Jewelers. It was located right next to the UCLA campus. It wasn’t long before the Friedman’s used their first names and made it their own.

The August 29, 2026, store-closing garnered a lot of attention from the Westwood community and media alike. The empty 1,600 square-foot space with the bold “For Lease” sign over the front door is a stark reminder of what once was.

It is unknown what will come next for the now-empty space that has been occupied by Westwood’s finest jewelers for eight decades. Today’s leasing price is approximately $48 a square foot.