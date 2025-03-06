WESTWOOD—On Tuesday, March 4, the UCLA Police Department announced that they arrested a retail theft suspect.

UCLA Police Officers conducted a traffic stop that led to a major arrest. The driver, who had an active warrant, was found in possession of methamphetamine.

Upon further investigation, officers recovered trash bags of stolen merchandise from multiple stores across the city.

The suspect, who has prior theft convictions, was arrested for organized retail theft (theft and intent to sell stolen items) and is now facing serious charges.

Details on the name of the suspect and his age have not been disclosed to the public.