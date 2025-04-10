BEVERLY CREST—On Tuesday, April 9, at 9:23, the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) Valley Bureau responded to a technical rescue at 9829 W. Yoakum Drive. The home is located on a dead-end street off Benedict Canyon Drive. According to the LAFD website alert page, the hillside retaining wall has buckled.



The retaining wall, which is made predominantly of railroad ties, is approximately 15 feet away from the residents three-story ascending hillside home.



First responders indicated that the crumbling retaining wall appears to be an ongoing issue and notified the LA Department of Building and Safety. There were no reported injuries.