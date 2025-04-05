HOLLYWOOD—I knew at some point that Kristina’s thirst for revenge against Ava Jerome would come back to bite her on “General Hospital.” Yes, Kristina wanted her pound of flesh and she got it, but it wasn’t the result she thought it would be. After another fight with Ava about her withholding Sonny’s medications, Kristina wanted blood. So much so that she issued threats.

It ultimately resulted with Kristina storming off and then tampering with what she presumed was Ava’s vehicle. Nope. It was actually Ric Lansing’s vehicle, and it led to a collision that placed the lives of Ric and Elizabeth Webber in grave danger. Elizabeth is fine people, but Ric not so much. His condition is not good, and Molly is an emotional mess as a result. Good thing she has Cody by her side. Yeah, the writers are pairing Cody and Molly together and they have chemistry.

The problem is that Kristina sort of told on herself with Lucky, and he knows, but the question is what will Lucky do with that information. The woman he loves almost died because Kristina tampered with Ric’s car. I’m going to drop what is likely to transpire, so it should be a surprise to no one. Ava is going to find out that Kristina was behind the accident and she is going to blackmail her. How far the blackmail goes, who knows, but I can guarantee it might ultimately lead to Ava Jerome’s downfall.

Yes, Maura West is fantastic in the role, but every villain must have a comeuppance for its actions. You can’t just continue to do drastically wicked things and get away with it, which has happened for this character more than I can count. The only true balance of evil involved Ava losing her daughter Kiki as a result of her antics and that was a brutal result. I mention that because you would think losing a child in such a vicious way would force the character to turn a new leaf, but not with Ava, she just keeps on being her worst enemy.

Speaking of enemies. Seriously, what are we doing with Emma, Gio, Trina, Tracy, Drew storyline? Like seriously this is driving me crazy. It is so stupid the writers cannot come up with any better ideas. I’m sorry, but this new Emma just ain’t working. This bad girl Emma is not what fans have come to expect. We liked the version of Emma before this new version arrived in Port Charles. Yes, it’s obvious Emma and Gio will become a thing, but whether fans care, I couldn’t tell you.

Tracy still hates Drew and Drew still hates Tracy, so that is not going to change anytime soon. Drew is doing a solid to Kai by referring him to someone who could be a potential ally to help with his football career. Of course, Drew might have an angle hear, but if Trina and Curtis are hoping to get him to steer clear that might not happen. Drew has connections that Kai does not, and that is not going to go well with Trina and Curtis. Trina is under Drew’s clutches but has aligned with Nina in hopes of taking Drew down.

Nina you might want to try NOT to raise red flags by snooping in your enemy’s home and getting caught red-handed by Drew and then Willow. Yeah, the more you push Willow away from Drew, the stronger they seem to become. Carly was NOT pleased that Jason forbids her from seeing Jack Brennan. This is all important because I think Jack might have some ties to the person who tried to blow up Sonny Corinthos and I don’t think it’s Jenz Sidwell; that is too easy. He is slated though to provide funding for the upcoming Nurse’s Ball which I’m sure will be the scene for plenty of drama to unfold.

Jason and Sonny got intel on a player in the melee, but not the actual person who wanted Sonny taken out. Too bad Jason and Sonny killed the person who had information, but they were scared to spill. The soap recently celebrated its 62nd anniversary this week, as a tribute was made to Monica Quartermaine, who we all know, actress Leslie Charleson died this year. Very sad news, but happy to see the soap opera pay kudos to those who helped make “GH” the staple that it is today.