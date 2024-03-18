MALIBU—On Wednesday, March 13, the city of Malibu published an updated Revised 2021-2029 Housing Element, which is available for review on the city’s website. Community members are asked to review it between March 13 and March 20 and provide comments on Malibu’s housing needs and potential strategies to address them.

The city indicated in a news release that the Revised Housing Element was updated in response to the California Department of Housing and Community Development’s (HCD) preliminary review of the city’s February 2024 submittal. Comments can be submitted to Planning Director Richard Mollica at rmollica@malibucity.org. For information on where to review the document and other information, visit the Housing Element webpage.

State Housing Element law requires that each City and County identify and analyze existing and projected housing needs within their jurisdictions, and prepare goals, policies, programs, and quantified objectives to further the development, improvement, and preservation of housing.

On February 7, the city of Malibu submitted an updated 2021-2029 draft Housing Element to the California Department of Housing and Community Development (HCD) for review. The updated Draft Housing Element was prepared in response to a letter from HCD dated March 22, 2022. If additional comments are received from HCD, any required revisions will be considered, and the draft will be re-submitted. Once HCD indicates the Housing Element is in compliance, public hearings will be held by the Planning Commission and Malibu City Council to consider the re-adoption of the Housing Element.

Once the City Council adopts the revised Housing Element it will be submitted to HCD for final certification. The updated Draft Housing Element was available for public review and comment from January 8, 2024, through January 24, 2024. City staff held office hours for those with inquiries. In addition, the Malibu City Council held a study session on the draft on January 17, 2024.

Members of the public are asked to provide comments on housing needs in Malibu and weigh in on potential strategies for addressing housing needs. The Revised Housing Element was updated in response to the California Department of Housing and Community Development (HCD) preliminary review of the City’s February 2024 submittal.

Submit Comments to: Richard Mollica, Planning Director, rmollica@malibucity.org; by mail at City of Malibu, c/o Richard Mollica, 23825 Stuart Ranch Road, Malibu, CA 90265; or in-person at City Malibu City Hall (same address as above).

The documents can be reviewed on the city’s website or Malibu City Hall and the Malibu Library.