MALIBU—On November 18, the Mountains Recreation & Conservation Authority (MRCA) received a report of an incident on the trail at Malibu Bluffs Park. When MRCA Rangers and staff responded, they found the body of a dismembered house cat ritually placed inside a set of candles, along with other imagery. On November 25, MRCA offered a $10,000 reward for information that would lead to the identification, arrest, and conviction of the person responsible.

After the MRCA Rangers arrived on the scene, they conducted an analysis and recovered evidence and the deceased cat’s body, which was transferred to the Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control for examination. This incident violates both state law and the MRCA Park Ordinances. The MRCA has placed conditions on issuing the reward. The MRCA Governing Board must approve payment, and law enforcement must confirm that the information directly led to an arrest and conviction. If multiple people provide information, the reward will be split among them or allocated based on each person’s contribution.

MRCA employees and their immediate family members are not eligible to receive the reward, nor are MRCA officers. This offer expires on January 31, 2027, and any claims must be submitted in writing before that date. Anyone with information should call the MRCA Special Investigations Unit at (310) 858-7272 x113 or email parkwatch@mrca.ca.gov; when doing so, reference case number MRCA2611INV2.

MRCA is a local government agency established in 1985 under the Joint Powers Act. It is a partnership among the Santa Monica Mountains Conservancy, a state agency founded by the California State Legislature, and the Conejo Recreation and Park District and the Rancho Simi Recreation and Park District. MRCA oversees more than 75,000 acres of parkland owned by MRCA and the Santa Monica Mountains Conservancy. MRCA’s duties include managing trails and parks, overseeing environmental stewardship, and providing daily ranger patrols. Malibu Bluffs Park is a community park. It spans six acres, overlooks the Pacific Ocean, and is located at the intersection of Pacific Coast Highway and Malibu Canyon Road.