MALIBU—The city of Malibu announced on Friday, June 28 that the current Planning Director, Richard Mollica would be resigning from his position, effective July 25.

He joined the city of Malibu in 2004 and brought a wealth of experience and a dedicated commitment to the community’s planning services. In particular his environmental and coastal management were instrumental in supporting the vision and sustainability of the city.,

“It has been an honor to serve Malibu residents. I was fortunate enough to grow up in my Grandfather’s Malibu Barber Shop alongside my Aunt’s Beauty Salon and enjoyed weekly shrimp brunches at the Malibu Sea Lion. Working for the City has allowed me to give back to the community in ways my family members did as members of the LA County Lifeguards, Lion’s Club, Navy League, and Kiwanis Club. As part of the first graduating class of Malibu High School I experienced the 1993 fire firsthand. Little did I know at that time that I would play a key role in rebuilding Malibu after the 2007 fires and the Woolsey Fire. It was an honor to give back and reconnect with so many fire victims, some of which were my schoolteachers. I will always cherish my time here and am grateful for the support I have received from the residents and my staff,” said Mollica.

“We are deeply grateful for Mr. Mollica’s contributions to our city. His leadership in planning and development has left an enduring impact on our community. We wish him continued success in his next chapter,” said City Manager Steve McClary.

All services and counter hours remain open, and the city of Malibu will keep the community informed on updates to the operations.

For further inquiries contact the Human Resource Department or City Manager’s Office at (310) 425-2489.