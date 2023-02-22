MALIBU—The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Special Victims Bureau announced that a suspect involved in an alleged sexual assault of a female, 28-year-old, Kyle Jon Cook, who was employed as a rideshare driver has been arrested. The incident transpired on January 21, in the city of Malibu.

Cook was arrested on February 14, under booking #6552817, and was released from custody pending further review of the case by the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office.

The LASD reported that based on the nature of the allegations and the suspect’s access to rideshare participants, detectives believe there may be additional unidentified victims. Detectives are seeking the public’s help in identifying any such victims.

The Rideshare company that Cook worked for has not been disclosed to the public.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department – Special Victims Bureau is tasked with investigating the sexual and physical abuse of children and felonious sexual assaults involving adult victims. Anyone with details about this incident is asked to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, Special Victims Bureau toll free tip line at (877) 710-5273 or by email at specialvictimsbureau@lasd.org.

Individuals looking to remain anonymous can call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), or use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP or “P3 Mobile” for the hearing impaired on Google play or the App Store, or by using the website http://lacrimestoppers.org.