HOLLYWOOD—You have got to be kidding me? It feels like the writing on the CBS soap opera “The Bold and the Beautiful” has gotten so bad I don’t understand what the hell is going on. Out of nowhere Hope who was married to Liam, started having daydreams about Thomas. She ultimately throws her marriage away for Thomas Forrester. She dances around their relationship for months, until Steffy intervened and caused that to blow up, she was fantasizing about Finn, Steffy’s hubby and shared a kiss with him also.

Yes, I don’t want to say Hope feels like she is becoming Brooke Logan, but that is how it feels like. It feels like a midlife crisis that Hope is dealing with it. All of a sudden, Hope after realizing that her dalliance with Finn is over, has the hots for Carter. Yes, people that Carter, the guy who was just in a relationship with her aunt Katie.

It seemed like within 2 weeks these two suddenly are attracted to one another and immediately shared a steamy kiss. I really cannot wait till everyone else finds out about these two, especially Ridge, Brooke, Steffy and Liam. Yes, the writers have blessed us with the return of Liam Spencer who has been MIA for quite some time. Liam is starting to reminiscence about his marriage to Hope thanks to his brother Will. Yes, Will of all people has gotten Liam to reflect that he still loves Hope.

I’m glad to see this because maybe, just maybe, the writers will find a way to reunite Hope and Liam. Those two belong together. She doesn’t belong with Thomas, Finn or Carter, her heart belongs to Liam and the fact that after all this utter BS unfolded we can get back to where things should be. However, is Hope’s attraction to Carter too strong for her to reconsider another dalliance with Liam? Time will tell.

With that said, Ridge has discovered the news about Taylor’s heart failure and sought out a second opinion courtesy of Dr. Grace Buckingham. When Grace says it so bluntly that Taylor is suffering from ‘Broken Heart Syndrome’ that says a lot, but Taylor wasn’t buying it. She was in complete denial about the issue, but Taylor we all know you still have a torch for Ridge, anyone can see it.

Yes. It looks like Taylor may have had a misdiagnosis which has me wondering if Taylor will use this as something to her advantage to get another shot with Ridge. That is not known at the current time. However, Taylor has asked Ridge to keep her medical crisis secret for now and is in denial that she still wants Ridge.

Bill Spencer had his heart broken once again by Katie Logan. Bill professed his love, but Katie shot him down. She doesn’t want to be anyone’s backup plan and after being burned so many times she said, “not again.” So what are the writers planning with Katie than? If Carter is off the table, Bill is off the table, what ae they going to do with the character?

Bill decided to plant a few seeds into Brooke’s ear about Taylor and Ridge. Yes, Bill you are indeed right and Ridge keeping this secret from Brooke about Taylor will cause some strife in their relationship that will be intriguing to witness. Could we see Taylor and Ridge reunite and Bill and Brooke reunite proving to Katie that Bill will always hold Brooke as his one true love that got away. I could see it happening because you don’t bring Taylor Hayes back to LA to kill her off, so something has to be cooking for “B&B” as we near November Sweeps.