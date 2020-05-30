MINNEAPOLIS, MN—Scores Sports Bar, which was scheduled to open very soon for the first time ever, was “looted, vandalised, and destroyed” on Wednesday, May 27.

The bar’s grand opening was originally set during the spring, but the COVID-19 pandemic put a hold on opening plans. Governor Tim Walz’s updated retail restrictions then allowed Scores to open sooner than expected, and plans were being formulated to do just that. Until, that is, protests in support of George Floyd – who was allegedly murdered by a police officer earlier this week – grew violent and resulted in the destruction of Scores.

“I was doing my shift at the fire station this morning when I got the call that the entire building had been burnt down last night. My heart was heavy, and I had to leave work because the emotional toll was too substantial,” said Scores co-owner KB Balla in a statement. “Right now is a tough time for my family and I, but also the community and the whole state. I know it will take some time, but we will rebuild and come back even stronger than ever.”

Balla and his wife Twyana, who have 4 children together, are co-owners of Scores. The former is a firefighter and the letter used to be a Sounds of Blackness member. A video of Balla crying while walking through his destroyed bar – which he reportedly spent his life savings on – went viral.

He set up a GoFundMe campaign with a $100,000 goal one day ago, and it has raised over $630,000 thus far. Thousands of dollars worth of donations are being added to that count every few seconds. The campaign can be viewed at https://www.gofundme.com/f/scores-bar-mpls-riot-rebuild.

According to Balla, looters also entered the bar and tried stealing a safe while he was filming for CNN. Fellow community members then helped him clean up the area in 20 minutes.

“To the countless people who donated on the Go Fund Me page, sent emails of encouragement, and those praying for us and supporting us around the world, THANK YOU!” said Balla. “We are all in this together. Stay safe, stay blessed, and keep praying for Minnesota.”