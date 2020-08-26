PORTLAND—Tuesday, August 25 marked the 90th consecutive day of protests in Portland. They unlawfully entered City Hall in downtown Portland and lit a fire outside of the building, which resulted in a declaration of a riot and multiple arrests.

A group of about 150 people with shields, helmets, gas masks, and body armor began a march at about 9:30 p.m. to City Hall, according to the Portland Police Bureau. Upon their arrival, members began vandalizing and entering City Hall. Some were seen breaking windows and others were seen smashing facilities for security. Several people including some wearing “press” clothes entered the City Hall building, and due to their criminal behavior, the police determined that the event was an unlawful assembly. Part of the crowd did not leave even after police’s warning, so officers began to disperse the protesters.

After the dispersal, in which police made several arrests, people returned to City Hall immediately and some of them attempted to break windows on the building. Police kept announcing that the gathering was still an unlawful assembly.

At 11:10 p.m., one of the protesters was igniting an aerosol can and spraying it towards City Hall. Site security guards were working inside at the time, and the police declared it a riot due to safety concerns for the security guards inside, police said. Police warned the crowd to leave toward the south and west, otherwise they would be subject to arrest and the use of crowd control munitions including tear gas and impact weapons.

The officers were hit by eggs and bottles, and one of the protesters shined a blue laser in an officer’s eyes three times. Members of the group put rebar ties in the road in order to burst the tires of police cars, and they also shattered the bus stop shelter, said police.

23 adults including “press” were arrested and booked and 2 juveniles were detained mainly with the charges of Disorderly Conduct II and Interfering with a Peace Officer, according to the police. The day was the 3-month anniversary of George Floyd’s death.