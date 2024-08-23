CHICAGO—Democrats from across the U.S. along with some curious Republicans, Independents, and reporters from various news agencies, convened in Chicago, Illinois for the National Democratic Convention (DNC) that is currently in progress from August 19-August 22nd. The second day of the event brought a wave of protests that ended with at least 56 arrests. Some historians have reportedly been making comparisons between the 1968 Chicago Riots and the riots this year at the 2024 DNC.

First reports by, The Telegram indicated that Pro-Palestine protesters made a weak attempt to breach security at the DNC. A splattering of news correspondents reported on the Pro-Palestine protesters that have gathered at most rallies since the October 7, 2023, attacks on Israel that killed 1,139 people including 815 civilians with an additional 251 people taken hostage during the initial attack on Israel at the Gaza Strip.

According to reports from the Chicago Police Department, these attacks were not solely from the Pro-Palestine crowd. Some of them were reportedly from the group, Behind Enemy Lines. Samidoun members who have been declared a terrorist group by the United States and have been banned from Germany and Israel reportedly had a presence at the DNC as well.

The protestor’s demonstration took place at 7:00 p.m. in front of the Israeli Consulate located at 500 W. Madison St. Police in riot gear held the protesters back herding them away from the intersection.



The Chicago Police Department Superintendent, Larry Snelling praised his officers for, “Showing restraint when no one else did. They did an excellent job responding to violence and vandalism,” Snelling stated.



Multiple reports indicate that the Consulate General of Israel was “beyond disappointed,” and “Appalled,” by Chicago Mayor, Brandon Johnson, and the violence and protests allowed in front of offices of their Chicago-based offices.



In addition to the dozens of violent protesters contained by Chicago Police, the Federal Bureau of Investigations is investigating another disturbing incident that occurred.



On Wednesday, August 21, the breakfast buffet at the Fairmount Hotel was infested with what appeared to be maggots and crickets. This is the place that was hosting delegates from South Dakota, Minnesota, Ohio, and Indiana.

FBI investigators reportedly discovered surveillance video footage from the Fairmount showing multiple females shaking something onto the food to be consumed by those partaking in the hotel’s breakfast buffet.



This case is still under investigation. It is not clear exactly what type of insect or parasite was dropped into the food, or how many patrons consumed them.