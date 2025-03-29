HOLLYWOOD—Yes, I have to admit when March Madness interrupts soap operas where you have a shortened week that is not a great thing. However, that is where we are, last week the soap suffered interruptions and this week the soap will face interruptions. My first bone to pick is that I need Dani Dupree to get over this jealously with Bill Hamilton.

Yes, it was fun to watch in the beginning, but after a month, I’m a little tired of seeing this over and over again. The same with Hayley just hoping she will be welcomed to people she betrayed with open arms. Girl, take a look in the mirror. You blew up a ton of lives and expect the people whose lives you blew up to just open the door and welcome you with glee. Talk about delusion.

Dani got drunk, broke into Bill’s house and made a mess. Her friend Pamela came to her rescue and helped clean up the mess. Pamela is interesting because I want to know more about this character and her friendship with Dani. They’re pals, but we don’t know enough about these pals and their past. Bill and Hayley automatically realized that Dani broke into their home and Hayley had reached her peak. She confronted her former friend and made threats in the process.

This is the side of Hayley I want to see. Someone who is fed up with the antics and is finally going to stand her ground. I have the sneaky suspicion that Bill is going to cheat on Hayley and it’s going to be with Dani, of all people. How that happens? I don’t know, I just see it unfolding soon. Speaking of Bill, his world is about to blow up in a major way. Why? Naomi has been presented with a legal case involving sexual harassment.

There is just one minor issue with the case; it involves her father’s firm. Yes, the plaintiffs are suing her father’s firm, and she is torn on whether to take the case. I like that Naomi is struggling with this dilemma. Because while her father did something wicked with her best friend and blowing up her mother’s life in the process, he is still her father. Bill was taken aback with the news, and Hayley was not pleased so much to the point that she confronted her former bestie. However, when you have Anita Dupree and Jacob backing Hayley into taking the case, it was obvious this strong-willed woman was not backing down anytime soon.

Chelsi is also dealing with drama involving her modeling career. Does she tell Dani that she no longer wants to model to pursue her own fashion house with cousin Cat? After weeks of debate, Chelsie finally dropped the news to her mother, who was not pleased. I hate to say it, but Chelsie must do what is best for her, even if it is at the behest of her mother. This is only going to cause Dani to spiral more, which Andre is aware of fully and her reliance on alcohol. Yes, Andre came to her rescue when she passed out, and promised to stay mum, but he spilled to Nicole that her sister is struggling. He didn’t mention the alcohol issue, but this is a side of Nicole I want to see; her bonding with her sister more, because that is something we don’t really see.

Nicole is living her perfect life with Ted schmoozing her, and Eva fawning over her, not aware that her perfect life is soon going to blow up. Why? Leslie aka Dana is working behind the scenes with Eva to help expose the big secret about Ted’s affair. Eva has some doubts about the plan because she is becoming closer to Nicole and Ted and some members of the Dupree family. I want to see a rageful Nicole because it is something we haven’t seen and it’s going to allow the audience to see the range from actress Daphnee Duplaix. I know she’s going to bring it.

Ted, well his portrayer Maurice Johnson is being replaced by actor Keith D. Robinson, who you might remember from the musical “Dreamgirls.” I will admit it was a bit of a shock, and viewers don’t know quite yet why the recast took place, but it is happening. Leslie cannot wait to expose Ted’s affair and drop the tea he has a daughter he didn’t even know about. It is obvious Leslie might be leaving some things out for Eva when it comes to Ted. I don’t think he abandoned her; he was never told. I want to return back to Kat because I like her sometimes and then she annoys the hell out of me a majority of the time.

The spoiled princess and elitist attitude she gives is a bit annoying. Yes, the Dupree family might be Black royalty, but none of them give off that elite attitude, except Kat. Not even Anita and Vernon act like they’re royalty and that is why those characters connect with audiences. Kat has to work on that because her picture-perfect life is going to explode when she discovers her nemesis, is her half-sister and they are both vying for the same guy as well, Tomas. Tomas and Kat shared a kiss, but I like that the show is playing with this dynamic and I want to see how it ultimately unfolds. It is so easy for Kat to tell Chelsie to just tell her mom, but she’s not dropping the bomb, so perception is in the eye of the beholder.

Martin and Smitty are still dancing about Smitty’s decision to go back into the journalism field, as their kids have been introduced to the foray. I’m still not seeing the chemistry between Martin and Smitty. It’s been about a month, so I am hoping that it starts to smolder sooner than later, or another recast could be on the horizon possibly. Vanessa is still sneaking around behind Doug’s back, but Doug is really entrenched with Joey Armstrong, a new villain, who is quite the villain. I think Joey is trying to get close to Doug’s wife Vanessa, which started this week, as he reached out to her to find a home for his ‘mother.’

Doug has a strong gambling addiction and is in too deep. Joey wants to be able to pull Doug’s strings and exactly why? The audience doesn’t know yet, but I expect that truth to unfold in coming weeks, and considering we got confirmation that Jacob’s new partner is a dirty cop entangled with Joey, danger looks to be in Jacob’s near future people and that is worrisome. Nothing takes a soap opera to new heights like a death, which hasn’t happened yet, but I can see it happening much sooner rather than later “Beyond the Gates” fans.