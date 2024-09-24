MALIBU—On Monday, September 23, the city of Malibu posted on its Facebook page that the north lane of Topanga Canyon will be closed for 1.8 miles north of Pacific Coast Highway for landslide slope repairs from September 23-27. Work will be done from 9 p. m. to 6 a.m.

One lane will be open with alternating traffic. Expect delays. Proceed w/caution. Caltrans will reduce PCH to one lane in each direction from Temescal Canyon Road to Porto Marina Way in Pacific Palisades starting September 23, September 24 and September 27. Work will be done from 9 p.m. to 5 p.m. for paving work.

During construction, the speed limit will be reduced from 45 MPH to 35 MPH. Proceed with caution, watch for workers and work vehicles in the road. Fines for traffic citations are doubled in construction zones under California law.