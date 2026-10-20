MALIBU—The city of Malibu announced on October 19 that Additional erosion has undermined the roadway and exposed a county water main west of ongoing active emergency revetment work.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department has closed Westward Beach Road between the Birdview cul-de-sac and the west corner of The Sunset Restaurant. The public is advised to avoid the closed area and follow traffic control instructions.

A contractor for Los Angeles County is using equipment and materials already on site to help prevent further erosion and damage. City maintenance crews are assisting with traffic control.

As a precaution, Water District 29 will temporarily shut off water service, affecting The Sunset Restaurant. Malibu will continue assessing conditions throughout the night to determine when the road can safely reopen.

Los Angeles County proclaimed this week Flood Preparedness week to remind residents to understand flood risks and protect their property in preparation for a strong El Niño could bring heavy rain and powerful storms this winter. Malibu is already seeing coastal erosion, dangerous beach conditions and damage from high waves, high tides and elevated sea levels.

The National Weather Service forecasts a moderate storm October 21–22, with 0.5–1.5 inches of rain across the region, higher in the mountains, heaviest rain Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning. Minor flooding and debris flows are possible, especially near recent burn scars, and thunderstorms are possible.