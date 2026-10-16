WEST HOLLYWOOD—On Sunday, October 18, the City of West Hollywood will host the 42nd annual AIDS Walk Los Angeles at West Hollywood Park, 647 North San Vicente Boulevard. The walk will begin at 10:30 a.m. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department West Hollywood Station has announced road closures for the event, along with parking changes and temporary closures of park facilities.

During the AIDS Walk, North San Vicente Boulevard will be closed between Melrose Avenue and Santa Monica Boulevard from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. Santa Monica Boulevard will also be closed between North La Cienega Boulevard and North Doheny Drive from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m., lane closures and detours will be in effect, including both directions of N. Doheny Drive at Santa Monica Boulevard and the southbound #2 lane of N. La Cienega Boulevard at Santa Monica Boulevard. West Melrose Ave will be restricted to local access only between North Doheny Drive and North Robertson Boulevard. North Doheny Drive will be closed between Rangely Avenue and Melrose Avenue, and all northbound traffic will be diverted east on Melrose Avenue. On North Doheny Drive, between Carmelita Ave and Santa Monica Boulevard, all southbound traffic will be diverted west onto Sunset Boulevard.

The basketball courts in WEST HOLLYWOOD PARK will be closed Saturday, October 17, and Sunday, October 18. The dog parks will remain open Saturday but will close Sunday from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. After they reopen on Sunday, entry will be limited to alternate gates. Those planning to attend the Aid Walk can use the free PickUp, which will run from 3 to 10 p.m. instead of 2 to 10 p.m. Participants can also take rideshare and the following Metro lines: 4, 10, 30/330, 105, 212/312, 217, 218. Service advisories can be viewed at metro.net/service/advisories.

Parking will be limited on Sunday and will require payment. Metered parking is available in the Bonner Lot at 8700 Beverly Boulevard. Parking is also available at the following sites. The Kings Road Parking Structure at 8383 Santa Monica Boulevard; the Spaulding Lot at 7718 Santa Monica Boulevard; the La Jolla Lot at 1044 La Jolla Avenue; and the Melrose Lot at 8759 Melrose Ave. Parking will also be available at the Orange Grove Lot at 1114 North Orange Grove Ave; the Robertson Lot at 617 North Robertson Boulevard; and the Sunset Lot at 8775 Sunset Boulevard. Participants can also park in the West Hollywood Park Five-Story Structure at 625 North San Vicente Boulevard, but they must enter via North Robertson Boulevard/El Tovar Place.

This year’s Aids Walk theme is Defend Care Demand Action. The event will feature entertainment, awareness-raising activities, and fundraising to support HIV/AIDS services in Los Angeles. At the opening ceremony, singer David Archuleta will perform, and a special ceremony will honor actress/activist Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, who will receive APLA Health’s inaugural Voice of Visibility Award.

The first AIDS Walk took place in Los Angeles in 1985 and has since raised more than $100 million. The funds raised during the walk will support APLA Health’s services, including housing assistance, sexual health services, and HIV specialty care. Participants are asked to plan ahead. The City of West Hollywood thanks the community for its patience. More information about the AIDS Walk and registration instructions are available at https://aidswalkla.org/ and on the City of West Hollywood website under the News page.