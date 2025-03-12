MALIBU—On Tuesday, March 11, the city of Malibu indicated that roads in the region will be closed because of upcoming storms in the region.

Due to safety concerns from the incoming storm, Los Angeles County Public Works will restrict access to the following roads in Malibu beginning Wednesday, March 12:

-Las Flores Canyon Road: Closed to all but emergency vehicles beginning at 12 p.m.. Will reopen when PCH reopens (TBD).

-Malibu Canyon Rd: Closed from Francisco Ranch Road (1.5 miles north of PCH) to Piuma Road to all but emergency vehicles beginning at 6 PM. Tentative reopening planned for Thursday, March 13 at 6 p.m., depending on conditions.

Caltrans HQ will implement a full closure of Pacific Coast Highway (PCH) from Chautauqua Boulevard in Los Angeles to Carbon Beach Terrace in Malibu due to safety concerns from the incoming storm beginning Wednesday, March 12 at noon.

Only emergency vehicles and US Army Corps of Engineers’ debris-hauling contractors will be allowed through the closure. Residents and businesses in burn scar areas are not permitted. Those with burn area access passes will not be accepted.