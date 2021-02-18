BEVERLY HILLS-On Wednesday, February 17, the City of Beverly Hills announced that partial and full lane closures will begin Wednesday, February 24, due to the Golden Glove Awards ceremony taking place on Sunday, February 28.

Partial lane and full street closures will take place on Wilshire Boulevard, North Santa Monica Boulevard, and Merv Griffin Way. The City is advising residents to use alternate east-west routes such as South Santa Monica, Pico, Olympic, and Sunset Boulevards. Various streets will also be posted with no parking signs.

“The 78th annual Golden Globe Awards ceremony will take place at the Beverly Hilton on Sunday, February 28, 2021. The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has worked closely with the Beverly Hilton and Dick Clark Productions to ensure all COVID-19 health and safety protocols are in place for this year’s event,” the City said in an official announcement.

Visit beverlyhills.org/goldenglobes for the complete list of closures.